Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Holy Angels Campus
Georgine M. Clark


1959 - 2019
Georgine M. Clark Obituary
Georgine M. Clark, 60, beloved wife of Thomas W. Clark passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center after a long illness. Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on May 24, 1959, she was the daughter of Jean Capaccio and the late Louis Capaccio. Georgine resided in South Meriden and graduated from Platt High School, Class of 1977. Mrs. Clark was employed by The American School for the Deaf in West Hartford, CT, for 30 years prior to retiring in 2017. She was a parishioner of Holy Angels Church in South Meriden. Georgine loved making artwork, working with children, listening to music, attending rock concerts, playing cards and her 4WD trucks. She enjoyed playing cards and watching her friends play softball but most of all, she loved her cats, dogs, fish and spending time on her deck with her loving family and friends.

Besides her husband Thomas, she is survived by her mom, Mrs. Jean Gilmore.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden on Monday, January 6th from 4 until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Holy Angels Campus on Tuesday, January 7th at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
