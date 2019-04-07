Gerald J. McKeon, 81, of Raleigh N.C., husband of Margaret Woodcock McKeon, died at The Oaks Mayview Rehab Center in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Gerry was born in Meriden, Conn., Nov. 8, 1937, to the late Patrick Diamond McKeon and Mary Keating McKeon. Raised in Meriden, he graduated from Meriden High School, Class of 1955 and enlisted in the US Coast Guard. During his service he was assigned to man a Loran Station on Palau in the South Pacific. Returning to Meriden, he obtained degrees in physics from The University of Hartford and in English from the University of Connecticut. Gerry began his career in the filtration industry with CUNO Engineering in Meriden and after working for decades in the industry, he returned to finish his career at CUNO, now part of 3M, and retired from there in 2009. After retirement Gerry pursued his love of Shakespeare through Duke University's Osher Life Long Learning program.



Besides his wife, Margaret, of 27 years, he is survived by his daughters, Melissa, Peggy, and Meghan; two stepsons, Sean Arnold and Jason Arnold; grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia McKeon, RSM. He was predeceased by his son, Kevin; and three brothers, James, Robert, and Donald McKeon.