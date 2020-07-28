1/1
Geraldine "Geri" Ciezniak
1943 - 2020
Geraldine "Geri" Ciezniak, 77, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Paul Ciezniak for 54 years, passed away peacefully from a brief illness on July 25, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Derby on April 23, 1943, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann (Wojnarowska) Preneta of Shelton, CT.

She graduated from Ansonia High School in 1960 and then obtained a certificate through Stone Business School in New Haven. She worked as an Executive Secretary for Avco Lycoming in Stratford until dedicating her life to her family. A devoted wife, mother and homemaker, Geri was an excellent cook and especially enjoyed preparing holiday meals for her entire family. She was an avid New England Patriots fan and always hosted Superbowl parties for her family. Geri enjoyed travelling with her husband and especially spending time at Lake Winnipesaukee in NH with her entire family every summer. She also took great pride in caring for her home gardens.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Iannone of Woonsocket, R.I.; Jennifer Hollenbeck and her husband, Cliff, of Wallingford; and Susan Ciezniak of Meriden; Her brother, Richard Preneta; and also her brother-in-law Fred Ring of Orange. Geri was a proud "Nana" to her grandchildren, Jessica (Joseph Fitzsimons) and Joshua Ciezniak, Alyssa and Breanna Iannone, Justin Boucher, and Clifford and Olivia Hollenbeck. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Patricia Ring of Orange.

The family would like to thank Hartford Health & Home Care Hospice, especially Sarah Simon, for the special care and compassion shown to Geri and her family during her care.

In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends and relatives, the family has chosen not to have a public wake and funeral Mass at this time. A Memorial Mass may be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. She is missed..her spirit is with us..still..our lossses ache all the more. Gerri such a wonderful woman..
April Crook sultzer
Friend
July 27, 2020
Jen, I’m so very sorry for your loss. Your parents knew how much you loved them. What a great gift that was. My love, heart, thoughts & prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. May the very special memories you hold dear give you great comfort and that your mom & dad are together once again at peace & with God. Love you. ❤
Candace Niles
Friend
July 27, 2020
Candace Niles
Friend
