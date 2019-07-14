Geraldine Katherine Holmes, 74, loving wife of the late Charles A. Holmes, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Gerry was born in Meriden and was a lifelong resident. She attended O.H. Platt High School and worked at Casimir Pulaski Elementary School and at Suzio Insurance. Gerry will be most remembered as a very kind woman whose care for her husband, Chuck, her three children, their spouses, and her radiant grandchildren was the most important thing to her. Gerry was a beautiful woman who enjoyed to travel, walk throughout New York City, find new adventures, and be with her friends. She had an incredible lust for life and will be missed most deeply. Gerry peacefully left this world to be with her devoted husband once again.



Gerry is survived by her daughter, Ann and her husband, Marc; her two sons, Jeffrey and his wife, Sheila, and Matthew and his wife, Heidi; her grandchildren, Trevor, Kodi, Grant, Tessa, Josephine, and Reese; her beloved sister, Roberta; her cousin, Michael; her wonderful friend, Ann; and many lifelong friends.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Holy Angels Campus, 585 Main St., S. Meriden, CT 06451, on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. There are no calling hours.