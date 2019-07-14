The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Katherine Holmes


7/11/1945 - 7/12/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Katherine Holmes Obituary
Geraldine Katherine Holmes, 74, loving wife of the late Charles A. Holmes, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Gerry was born in Meriden and was a lifelong resident. She attended O.H. Platt High School and worked at Casimir Pulaski Elementary School and at Suzio Insurance. Gerry will be most remembered as a very kind woman whose care for her husband, Chuck, her three children, their spouses, and her radiant grandchildren was the most important thing to her. Gerry was a beautiful woman who enjoyed to travel, walk throughout New York City, find new adventures, and be with her friends. She had an incredible lust for life and will be missed most deeply. Gerry peacefully left this world to be with her devoted husband once again.

Gerry is survived by her daughter, Ann and her husband, Marc; her two sons, Jeffrey and his wife, Sheila, and Matthew and his wife, Heidi; her grandchildren, Trevor, Kodi, Grant, Tessa, Josephine, and Reese; her beloved sister, Roberta; her cousin, Michael; her wonderful friend, Ann; and many lifelong friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Holy Angels Campus, 585 Main St., S. Meriden, CT 06451, on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. There are no calling hours. For online condolences, please visit www.jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now