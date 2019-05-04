Gerard A. Furlong "Art" passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 83.



Born on September 6, 1935 Art "The Pick" grew up in Albany, NY, with his four brothers. He attended St. Theresa's elementary school. He graduated from Vincentian Institute (VI) in 1954. Art then joined the Navy serving as a Hospital Corpsman in Queens, NY, until 1956. He attended Siena College under the GI bill, working to put himself through college and graduated in 1960 with a degree in Economics.



Art lived in San Francisco, and Washington DC before finding his home in Connecticut. Where he met the love of his life, his "darling" Joyce and they were married in 1976.



A salesman by nature Art enjoyed a successful career in the grocery industry selling for General Foods, Herb Ox, Georgia Pacific, and Webster Industries. Art spent long hours on the road visiting customers throughout the Northeast while learning the histories, populations and interesting facts of the places he frequented. He won numerous awards, but he was most proud of the lifelong friendships made during his career before retiring in 2003.



Art lived life to the fullest, meeting new people where ever he went. He was as an avid reader known for his keen wit and extraordinary memory. He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and bringing people together to share a home cooked meal or conversation. He was passionate about the NY Giants, American history, politics and his Irish Heritage. Art's bar was always open, and his hospitality welcomed you.



Art generously volunteered his time to his community. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Meriden and volunteered to participate in an Alzheimer research study at Yale Medical Center. He was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Friend who will be missed dearly.



Art is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Joyce (Tricarico) Furlong; daughter, Amy (Furlong) Rawlings and her husband Kenneth of Douglas, MA; grandchildren, Jake and Lane; brother, Patrick, and wife Becky of Slingerlands, NY. He is also survived by his niece, Suzy Furlong: nephews, John, Kevin, Michael and Patrick Furlong and their families; nieces, Victoria Fattoross and Ann Marie Barros and their families; sister-in-law, Carol Savago and brother-in-law, Ronald Tricarico. He is also survived by his great nieces and nephews: Vince, Luke, Harlee, Faith, Emily, Joey, Patrick and Matty.



Art was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Alice Furlong; brothers Robert, James, and John and nephews, Bob, Tim and Jimmy Furlong.



Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 5 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will be private. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. The family would like to thank Midstate Medical Center in Meriden for their outstanding care and compassion. For online condolences, please visit www.jferryfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019