Gerald E. "Jerry" Asplund Sr., 84, loving husband of 62 years of Marion Shatas Asplund, died on March 16, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Waterbury, CT on July 15, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Etta Dunlop. He had resided in Meriden and was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church. Mr. Asplund was employed by the IBEW Local 90 and he served in the Navy reserve. Jerry was a member of the Washington Park Drum Corps, American Legion Post 45, North Italian Club and the Meriden Elks Lodge #35. He was a past president of the Eagles Club, Vice President of the Retirees Union and was a member of the YMCA Men's Club. Captain Jerry loved taking his boat out on the lake in Beckett, MA. Grandpa "Poppy" loved his grandchildren more than anything. He is survived by his daughter, Lori Peck and her husband Chris; two sons, Gerald E. Asplund Jr. and his wife Shelley and Steven Asplund and his wife Sylvie; six grandchildren, Samantha Peck, Sarah Asplund, Chelsea Peck, Meghan Asplund, Emily Asplund and Julia Asplund; a sister, Arline Dunlop; a brother-in-law, William Shatas and his wife Linda; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Edward Asplund (Betty Asplund), Chet Dunlop, and his sister-in-law, Janet Shatas. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. Please be advised Governor Lamont has limited the occupancy to 50 people which may result in waiting lines outside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's name may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. The family would like to especially thank the Cardiology and Pulmonary doctors at Midstate Medical Center for the care they provided. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 18, 2020