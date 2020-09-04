Gertrud "Trudy" (Wrobel) Pietruska, 79, of Durham, beloved wife of 61 years to Walter Pietruska, died Sunday August 23, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. Trudy, was born in Schlochau, Germany, daughter of the late, Leo and Maria (Schmidt) Wrobel. Trudy grew-up in post-war Germany where she learned the value of "Don't make a fuss", and live a simple life. She was an athlete at a young age, participating in track and gymnastics. In her fifties, she successfully competed in area 5K and 10K road races, often winning or placing in her age group. Trudy kept that athletic ability into her seventies. She could be found power walking the hills of her neighborhood through her mid-70s and she maintained a regular exercise schedule until just a few weeks of her death. Trudy worked for over 30 years in retail sales. Working at such places as, The Aetna Club Store, G. Fox & Co. and Macy's, where she was a manager of the cosmetic and beauty department for Revlon, and received numerous sales awards. Later she worked as a field marketing professional and could be found handing out promotional samples at various local retail stores, where she enjoyed meeting and chatting with the customers. Trudy gave of her time in other ways, volunteering for area hospitals by knitting baby hats and blankets for newborns, and shawls and blankets for other hospital patients. She was recognized for her efforts with The President's Volunteer Service Award, as well as individual recognition from Yale and Hartford Hospitals, and a 5,000 hour volunteer service pin from Middlesex Hospital. Trudy loved nature and caring for her gardens, and would often relax with a good book or a classic movie. She was a supportive wife, mother and grandmother, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Besides her husband, Walter, Trudy is survived by three sons, Wally Pietruska of East Hampton, Norman Pietruska and his wife Kelly of Durham, Scott Pietruska of Middlefield, four grandchildren, Veronica, Lori, Kyle and Kelsey, a sister, Elsbeth Harwardt of Marsberg, Germany, and nieces, nephews, and grand nephews. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of her family. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
