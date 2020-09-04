When I read Trudy's obit,

I immediately remembered her

From both G. Fox and Macy's.

She sold me makeup several

times. She was always so very

nice and helpful. Plus, she gave

me samples! I haven't been shopping in many yrs., Do it on line. As I aged no longer wore

makeup as.i did when.in corporate world, and wear sport clothing. Trudy was excellent in her field and had a

lovely way of communicating.

She made the customer feel special

What a lovely lady. Rest now Trudy. Walk above the clouds.

I send you my prayers and condolences to.your family and

Friends



A customer from many years ago.





