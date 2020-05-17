Gilbert W. Yother Sr., 72, of Yalesville, passed away May 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Paris, Arkansas on December 16, 1947, a son of the late Adam and Geneva (Messik) Yother.
Gilbert went to wilcox Tech and after a short stint with the State of Connecticut and Pratt & Whitney, he was employed by Dichello Distributors and retired after 33 years. He moved from Arkansas at a young age and lived most of his life in Wallingford. Gil was an avid outdoorsman with the love of fishing and hunting. He also loved the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. Gil cherished the memories with his friends at Mutt and Jeff's and Village Green. Gil was known for his big heart and friendly demeanor. Gil was adored by his nieces and nephews and was known as "Big Uncle Gil". He will be missed immensely by his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Gilbert Yother Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, and Thomas Yother and his wife, Kim, all of Wallingford; his daughter, Darlene Yother Cossette, and her husband, Stephen, of Wallingford; his brothers, John and James Yother; his sisters, Alice Ming, Bernadine Reed, Linda Pader and Albina Bertrand; his seven loving grandchildren he cherished Michael, Lauren, Hannah, Casey, Shelby, Benjamin, and James. ; 42 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Bertha Wineberg, Doris Mitchell and Charlotte Michaud; and his brother Adam David Yother.
Due to the ongoing situation, calling hours and funeral services will be held at a later date in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
He was born in Paris, Arkansas on December 16, 1947, a son of the late Adam and Geneva (Messik) Yother.
Gilbert went to wilcox Tech and after a short stint with the State of Connecticut and Pratt & Whitney, he was employed by Dichello Distributors and retired after 33 years. He moved from Arkansas at a young age and lived most of his life in Wallingford. Gil was an avid outdoorsman with the love of fishing and hunting. He also loved the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. Gil cherished the memories with his friends at Mutt and Jeff's and Village Green. Gil was known for his big heart and friendly demeanor. Gil was adored by his nieces and nephews and was known as "Big Uncle Gil". He will be missed immensely by his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Gilbert Yother Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, and Thomas Yother and his wife, Kim, all of Wallingford; his daughter, Darlene Yother Cossette, and her husband, Stephen, of Wallingford; his brothers, John and James Yother; his sisters, Alice Ming, Bernadine Reed, Linda Pader and Albina Bertrand; his seven loving grandchildren he cherished Michael, Lauren, Hannah, Casey, Shelby, Benjamin, and James. ; 42 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Bertha Wineberg, Doris Mitchell and Charlotte Michaud; and his brother Adam David Yother.
Due to the ongoing situation, calling hours and funeral services will be held at a later date in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 17, 2020.