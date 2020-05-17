Gilbert W. Yother Sr.
1947 - 2020
Gilbert W. Yother Sr., 72, of Yalesville, passed away May 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Paris, Arkansas on December 16, 1947, a son of the late Adam and Geneva (Messik) Yother.

Gilbert went to wilcox Tech and after a short stint with the State of Connecticut and Pratt & Whitney, he was employed by Dichello Distributors and retired after 33 years. He moved from Arkansas at a young age and lived most of his life in Wallingford. Gil was an avid outdoorsman with the love of fishing and hunting. He also loved the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. Gil cherished the memories with his friends at Mutt and Jeff's and Village Green. Gil was known for his big heart and friendly demeanor. Gil was adored by his nieces and nephews and was known as "Big Uncle Gil". He will be missed immensely by his family and friends.

He is survived by his sons, Gilbert Yother Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, and Thomas Yother and his wife, Kim, all of Wallingford; his daughter, Darlene Yother Cossette, and her husband, Stephen, of Wallingford; his brothers, John and James Yother; his sisters, Alice Ming, Bernadine Reed, Linda Pader and Albina Bertrand; his seven loving grandchildren he cherished Michael, Lauren, Hannah, Casey, Shelby, Benjamin, and James. ; 42 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Bertha Wineberg, Doris Mitchell and Charlotte Michaud; and his brother Adam David Yother.

Due to the ongoing situation, calling hours and funeral services will be held at a later date in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
And to all my aunts and uncles nieces and nephews uncle Gils Children and grandkids I am so sorry for the loss of such a fantastic loving person he always was , but not to worry my momma Doris Yother Mitchell and aunt Charlotte Yother Michaud and aunt Bertha Yother reader Weinberg are there to comfort him And will take care of their baby brother ! much love to you all ,Debbie
Debbie Mitchell
Family
May 16, 2020
Uncle Gilbert you were loved by so many people youve left so many wonderful memories even though the miles have been far apart for some of our family you were never not thought of or loved ! We will all miss you terribly rest in peace uncle I love you !
Debbie Mitchell Snyder
Family
May 16, 2020
Going to miss you Uncle Gil. Thought and prayers to the family. Long distance hugs.
Joyce Dunlap
Family
May 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss out thoughts are with you.
Cynthia Fries
Friend
May 16, 2020
Condolences to the Mother family
Cheryl & Ernie Mrazik
Friend
May 16, 2020
RIP, Gil. Kitty and Bill Phillips
Kitty and Bill Phillips
Friend
May 15, 2020
I am so very sorry and send my deepest sympathies to you all. It is never easy to lose a loved one... and now it is made even more difficult.
Dawn Charron
Friend
May 15, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Gil. Good memories! My sincere sympathy to your family.
Florene Condon
May 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Gil was the best and my sympathies to his family.
Bonnie Server
Friend
May 15, 2020
To the entire fayof Gil Mother ,Sr, I will always have such sweet memories of Gil.
Gil was always so kind to me, sweet, funny, " busted my stones" whenever he could, was determined to prove a point, loved to tell a story, and always had a big hug for me when I needed one! I truly missed seeing him. I hope he was not in pain. My heartfelt condolences go out to Pat, and your entire family,and extended family. "Big Gil" always put a smile on my face, with a kind heart....he will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
May you find comfort with the many good memories. He made a lot of people smile.
With love and empathy,

Pammy ( & "Big Mike", if he was here, Michael loved him too!).
Pam Coleman
Friend
May 15, 2020
Gil and Family, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your father. Please accept my condolences. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Paul Orlando
Friend
May 15, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all in this difficult time. ❤
Freddie & Julia Criscuolo
May 15, 2020
My condolences to Gils family. He was a nice guy. RIP Gil
Bonnie Michaud
Neighbor
May 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all..
Robin Anderson
Friend
May 15, 2020
Many fond memories of Gil! What a lovely, fun guy! Sorry to hear of his passing. Sincere sympathy and condolences to his family and many friends!
Cindy Currier
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
Sal and I would like to extend our sympathy to the Yother Family. Sal worked with Gil at Dichellos and owned the original Mutt and Jeffs. Gil was a great friend.He was truly a gentle giant. We will always remember him fondly.
RUTH and Sal Rizzo
Ruth Rizzo
Friend
May 15, 2020
Thoughts and prayers going out to his family. Rest Easy Gil !!!
Ruth Jenkins Cox
Neighbor
