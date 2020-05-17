To the entire fayof Gil Mother ,Sr, I will always have such sweet memories of Gil.

Gil was always so kind to me, sweet, funny, " busted my stones" whenever he could, was determined to prove a point, loved to tell a story, and always had a big hug for me when I needed one! I truly missed seeing him. I hope he was not in pain. My heartfelt condolences go out to Pat, and your entire family,and extended family. "Big Gil" always put a smile on my face, with a kind heart....he will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

May you find comfort with the many good memories. He made a lot of people smile.

With love and empathy,



Pammy ( & "Big Mike", if he was here, Michael loved him too!).

Pam Coleman

Friend