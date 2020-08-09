I will miss you dearly Uncle Gill. You were always there for us kids when we were young. I can't recall one time you got angry us. And we could be a handful when we all got together. You always made time for us. Whether it was letting us punch ur stomach as hard as we could, or playing jarts, taking us fishing and eventually playing setback as we got older. I will miss you messing with my dad and telling him to "GO SUCK A ROCK"! I was always happy to be your beer runner while u played horseshoes with dad, uncle Roy, uncle Jim, uncle sonny, uncle Al and uncle milt. You would come to our birthday parties without a gift. But we could always count on u shoving a $20 in r pocket b4 u left. I'll remember you teaching me how so skeet shoot at the sand dunes behind Aunt Beans. And how you laughed ur head off when I almost dropped one of the guns. You would take us fishing and never got mad when we lost a hook or needed another worm. I hated putting that slimy thing on the hook. You were always larger than life. I looked up to you and loved you with all my heart. I could spend all day sharing how great of an uncle you were. My heart breaks for Gill, Tommy, Darlene and their families. I know God has a special place for you and you are home now. I wish I could get one more of ur giant bear hugs but it will have to wait till we meet again. Until then dearest Uncle Gill may you rip. You will always be in my ❤.