Gilbert W. Yother Sr.
1947 - 2020
Gilbert W. Yother, Sr., 72, of Yalesville, passed away May 11, 2020 at his home. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., on Saturday, August 15, from 1 to 3 pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 3 pm. Interment will be private. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
June 17, 2020
May you RIP. We will miss you.
Terilyn Piper
Friend
June 10, 2020
Oh my gosh I'm so sad he was a good and funny man so so sorry
Cindy Phillips
Family
May 18, 2020
So very sorry for your loss
Joe and Kim Bates
May 17, 2020
I have wonderful memories of my time with Gil and the Yother family. Gil and I went to elementary school together and renewed our friendship in the 70s- we loved each other dearly and enjoyed some wonderful times with friends and family. Please accept my sincere sympathy he will always hold a special place in my heart - RIP dear Gil ❤
Jane Dubuc-Champion
Friend
May 17, 2020
so sorry to here about gill. i'm dick lawsons significant other. we had a lot of good times at tj,s cafe. god bless and stay safe.
pat santoro
Friend
May 17, 2020
I was so sad to hear of Uncle Gils passing. He was a kind and sweet soul with a great smile and I loved the twinkle in his eyes when he laughed. Prayers of peace and love for the family.
Charlotte (Ming) Deller
Friend
May 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jessica Holt
Family
May 17, 2020
We love you and will miss you so very much.
Jim and Donna Ming
Family
May 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.love rawhide
Roy Mitchell
May 17, 2020
Gil & Jen ~ We are so sorry for your loss / hope heaven has Michelle Ultra & scratch tickets for Dad. We will miss his laugh & having a cold beer with him.
Rhino & Donna
Richard Condon
Friend
May 16, 2020
I will miss you dearly Uncle Gill. You were always there for us kids when we were young. I can't recall one time you got angry us. And we could be a handful when we all got together. You always made time for us. Whether it was letting us punch ur stomach as hard as we could, or playing jarts, taking us fishing and eventually playing setback as we got older. I will miss you messing with my dad and telling him to "GO SUCK A ROCK"! I was always happy to be your beer runner while u played horseshoes with dad, uncle Roy, uncle Jim, uncle sonny, uncle Al and uncle milt. You would come to our birthday parties without a gift. But we could always count on u shoving a $20 in r pocket b4 u left. I'll remember you teaching me how so skeet shoot at the sand dunes behind Aunt Beans. And how you laughed ur head off when I almost dropped one of the guns. You would take us fishing and never got mad when we lost a hook or needed another worm. I hated putting that slimy thing on the hook. You were always larger than life. I looked up to you and loved you with all my heart. I could spend all day sharing how great of an uncle you were. My heart breaks for Gill, Tommy, Darlene and their families. I know God has a special place for you and you are home now. I wish I could get one more of ur giant bear hugs but it will have to wait till we meet again. Until then dearest Uncle Gill may you rip. You will always be in my ❤.
May 16, 2020
And to all my aunts and uncles nieces and nephews uncle Gils Children and grandkids I am so sorry for the loss of such a fantastic loving person he always was , but not to worry my momma Doris Yother Mitchell and aunt Charlotte Yother Michaud and aunt Bertha Yother reader Weinberg are there to comfort him And will take care of their baby brother ! much love to you all ,Debbie
Debbie Mitchell
Family
May 16, 2020
Uncle Gilbert you were loved by so many people youve left so many wonderful memories even though the miles have been far apart for some of our family you were never not thought of or loved ! We will all miss you terribly rest in peace uncle I love you !
Debbie Mitchell Snyder
Family
May 16, 2020
Going to miss you Uncle Gil. Thought and prayers to the family. Long distance hugs.
Joyce Dunlap
Family
May 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss out thoughts are with you.
Cynthia Fries
Friend
May 16, 2020
Condolences to the Mother family
Cheryl & Ernie Mrazik
Friend
May 16, 2020
RIP, Gil. Kitty and Bill Phillips
Kitty and Bill Phillips
Friend
May 15, 2020
I am so very sorry and send my deepest sympathies to you all. It is never easy to lose a loved one... and now it is made even more difficult.
Dawn Charron
Friend
May 15, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Gil. Good memories! My sincere sympathy to your family.
Florene Condon
May 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Gil was the best and my sympathies to his family.
Bonnie Server
Friend
May 15, 2020
To the entire fayof Gil Mother ,Sr, I will always have such sweet memories of Gil.
Gil was always so kind to me, sweet, funny, " busted my stones" whenever he could, was determined to prove a point, loved to tell a story, and always had a big hug for me when I needed one! I truly missed seeing him. I hope he was not in pain. My heartfelt condolences go out to Pat, and your entire family,and extended family. "Big Gil" always put a smile on my face, with a kind heart....he will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
May you find comfort with the many good memories. He made a lot of people smile.
With love and empathy,

Pammy ( & "Big Mike", if he was here, Michael loved him too!).
Pam Coleman
Friend
May 15, 2020
Gil and Family, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your father. Please accept my condolences. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Paul Orlando
Friend
May 15, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all in this difficult time. ❤
Freddie & Julia Criscuolo
May 15, 2020
My condolences to Gils family. He was a nice guy. RIP Gil
Bonnie Michaud
Neighbor
May 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all..
Robin Anderson
Friend
May 15, 2020
Many fond memories of Gil! What a lovely, fun guy! Sorry to hear of his passing. Sincere sympathy and condolences to his family and many friends!
Cindy Currier
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
Sal and I would like to extend our sympathy to the Yother Family. Sal worked with Gil at Dichellos and owned the original Mutt and Jeffs. Gil was a great friend.He was truly a gentle giant. We will always remember him fondly.
RUTH and Sal Rizzo
Ruth Rizzo
Friend
May 15, 2020
Thoughts and prayers going out to his family. Rest Easy Gil !!!
Ruth Jenkins Cox
Neighbor
