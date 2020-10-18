1/1
Giovanni Ragozzino
1932 - 2020
Giovanni Ragozzino, 88, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Jerome Home in New Britain. He was the husband of the late Carmela (Parillo) Ragozzino.

He was born on March 5, 1932 in Treglia, province of Caserta, Italy, the son of the late Pasquale and Saveria (Marra) Ragozzino. Prior to his retirement Giovanni was a chauffeur for the News Print Co. in Switzerland.

He is survived by his children Sylvia Ragozzino and Carlo Ragozzino, both of Switzerland; two brothers Vincenzo Ragozzino of Southington and Antonio Ragozzino of Canada; and a sister Carmela Ragozzino-Gaudiano of Canada. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two sons Pasquale and Bruno Ragozzino, and a brother Saverio Ragozzino.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Jerome Home for all their compassionate care and concern, and they would especially like to thank Giovanni's friend Josephine Rizzo for her friendship and always being there for Giovanni.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct.19, 2020 at 11am at St. Thomas Cemetery, Meriden Ave. Southington. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at the family's discretion.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Cemetery
