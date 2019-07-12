Giuseppe Agostino, known to his friends and family as Joe, 75, of Portland, loving husband of Maria (Zavaglia) Agostino, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Middlesex Hospital.



Joe was born in Plati, Provincia Reggio Calabria, Italy, April 5, 1944, a son of the late Rosario Agostino and Maria (Trimboli) Agostino. In 1966 Joe came to America and settled in Meriden, CT. He moved his family to Portland, CT, in 2004 and had been a Portland resident for many years. He had been employed by General Motors Corp. until his retirement. Joe was very passionate about hunting, his garden, working outside in his yard and being around his family and friends. In addition to his wife Maria, he is survived by his four children Maria Sanson and husband Salvatore of Meriden, Rosario Agostino of Portland, Carmela Agostino of Bristol and Joseph Anthony Agostino of Portland; his cherished grandchildren Ciara and Lorenzo Sanson, Anthony "A.J." Johnson, Jeston White, Jocelyn and Angelina Agostino; his sister Rosa Portolesi of Italy, his brother Pasquale Agostino of Australia, his brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Teresa Trimboli and brothers Domenico, Francesco, Natale, Rosario "Rocco" and Saverio Agostino.



The Agostino family would like to send a special thank you to the nurses, doctors, and staff at the Middlesex critical care unit for the exceptional care and attention they gave Joe during his stay.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 8:45 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Meriden, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Sacred Heart Cemetery. For online condolences or directions, visit: www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019