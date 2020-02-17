|
|
Giuseppe "Joseph" Fornaciari, 87, loving husband of 58 years of Josephina Fornaciari, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his caring family after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his children and grandchildren. Joe was a self-employed carpenter and builder who was always either working, gardening or spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Wednesday, February 19th from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to the , Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT. 06489. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 17, 2020