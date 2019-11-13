|
Gladys Fitzpatrick Bilodeau, of New Port Richey, FL, former long time resident of Meriden, CT, passed peacefully from this life November 2, 2019, while holding the hand of her loving and devoted husband Raymond of 71 years.
Gladys was born on July 15, 1929, in Meriden, to the late Joseph P. Fitzpatrick and Nora Fortier Fitzpatrick. She was the youngest daughter of four and was predeceased by her sisters, Rita Moratti, Dorothy Fitzpatrick and Doris Levitt.
Gladys had a rich and full life and along with Raymond enjoyed getting together with family and friends in Meriden, New Port Richey and Laconia, NH, playing cards, dancing and playing a round or two of golf. She loved dancing with Raymond the most. They really could 'cut a rug'. After Gladys graduated from St. Laurent School in Meriden she began her career eventually retiring from Corometrics Medical Systems, where she was a supervisor overseeing the assembly of fetal monitors working closely with the engineering department.
Gladys leaves her husband Raymond, whose side she was always by, her daughter Noreen and her husband Peter (Ed), her grandson Peter and her granddaughter RaeAnne along with her husband Darek. She also leaves her family and friends who held a special place in her heart.
There will be no services.
She is now pain free and for that we are grateful.
She will be missed.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019