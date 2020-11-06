1/1
Gladys J. Knapp
1932 - 2020
Gladys J. (Uliasz) Knapp, 87, longtime Southington resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Edward J. Knapp for 67 years. Gladys was born in Meriden on November 29, 1932 to the late Stanley and Karoline (Knap) Knapp. She worked as an executive officer at the former Southington Savings Bank for over 30 years where she ran the Queen Corner office. She was a longtime parishioner at the Immaculate Conception Church. Gladys and her husband Ed enjoyed many years vacationing at their Maine and Florida homes. Gladys was an artist at creating handmade heirloom quilts and was an avid knitter, crocheter and baker. We will miss her Christmas cookies and apple pie. She is survived by her two daughters, Charlene Valente and Ann Cole, and son-in-law George Cole. Her greatest joy in life were her 5 grandchildren: Andrea Colon and her husband Dave, Anthony Valente, Bridgette Lee and her husband Chris, Rebecca Graham and husband Brett, Mark Cole and his wife Kelly. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, who all lovingly called her Mimi, and her brother, Chester Uliasz and his wife Patty. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers and one sister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St, Plantsville. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Plantsville. There are no calling hours. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
