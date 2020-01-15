|
|
Gladys M. Griffith, 85, departed this life on January 13, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center.
Gladys was born in Meriden, CT on August 25, 1934 to the late Paul and Catherine (Andrews) Sawallich. Until her retirement, she worked as a receptionist for the C.F. Wooding Company. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Wallingford and was a lifetime member of the Meriden-Wallingford Society for the Handicapped, Inc in Meriden.
Gladys is survived by her close friends and caretakers: Susan Haag and Melissa Haag; her cousin Brigitte Santillo, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she predeceased by her sons: Timothy Griffith and Daniel (Kelly) Griffith; her grandson: Timothy Paul Griffith; her brother: Walter Sawallich and her sister: Janet Sawallich.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church, 235 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday morning prior to the service from 10 AM to 10:45 AM at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020