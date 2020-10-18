1/1
Gladys Marion Cannata
1930 - 2020
Gladys Cannata, 90, departed this life on October 13,2020 at Masonicare. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis Cannata. Gladys was born in Meriden, on May 11, 1930 to the late Nicholas and Mary Segedi.

Earlier in her employment, she had worked in the cafeteria of the former Robert Early Middle School in Wallingford. Prior to her retirement, Gladys worked at Dataproducts. In her free time she enjoyed playing bingo and cards as well asplaying on her bowling team. She was a longtime member of the Evangelical & Reformed United Church of Christ in Wallingford where she participated in the baking of cookies for church fundraisers. Gladys is survived by: her son Brian Cannata (Joanne); daughter Lisa Bramer (Don); five grandchildren Aaron Cannata, Ashliegh Cannata, Sarah Rowe (Adam), Matthew Bramer, and Jacob Bramer; and one great-grandchild Cooper Rowe.

Committal services will be private on Monday, October 26th at 10:00am, but will be live streamed at: http://distantlink.com/ctlt.html. A public memorial service will be held on a later date to be announced. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit BaileyCares.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Committal
10:00 AM
live streamed
Funeral services provided by
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
