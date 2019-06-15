The Record-Journal Obituaries
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Gladys P. Langton


1934 - 2019
Gladys P. Langton Obituary
Gladys P. (Adamowicz) Langton, 82, of Southington, passed away on August 21, 2017 after a long illness.

Born on September 18, 1934 in Alabama to the late Henry and Grace (Russell) Adamowicz, she had been a longtime Southington resident. Gladys attended ECSU and was a former UCONN Health State Employee. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Gladys is survived by her daughter Susan South, two sons, including Josh R. Langton and her grandchildren, Joseph South and Gavin Langton and a great-grandchild, Gracie South. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher T. Langton and granddaughter, Heather South. She was predeceased by her husband William C. Langton.

Funeral services were held privately on August 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019
