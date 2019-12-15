The Record-Journal Obituaries
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St.
Gloria Ann Pieciuk

Gloria Ann Pieciuk Obituary
Gloria (Picciafochi) A. Pieciuk, 86, of Southington, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Paul Pieciuk.

She was born on April 29, 1933 in Meriden the daughter of the late Santi and Eva (Rossi) Picciafochi. She enjoyed working at the soup kitchen in Meriden for many years.

She is survived by 5 children Paula Lopez (Ebelio) of Meriden, Patricia Pomposi (Phil) Southington, Periann Fazzino (Thomas), Michael Pieciuk all of Meriden, Pamela Maiorano (Jack) of Southington, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, a sister Neda Weathers (Allen) of Meriden, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother John Picciafochi and a sister Rita Picciafochi.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec.18th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home,211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. at 10 am Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4-7 pm.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Franciscan Home Care & Hospice, 267 Finch Ave. Meriden, CT 06451For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
