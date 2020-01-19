|
|
Gloria Falconer Iwerks, 93, of Meriden and beloved wife of the late Russell Parker Iwerks for 54 years, died peacefully on January 11, 2020.
Born on August 11, 1926 in Milford, MA, Mrs. Iwerks was the daughter of the late Andrew Davidson Falconer and Ellen (Reid) Falconer. She graduated Milford High School in 1944, where she was class pianist. Many happy years with family and lifelong friends were spent in Nashua, New Hampshire before moving to Meriden with her family in 1965. Mrs. Iwerks was active in both civic and church life, including Past President, Board of Directors, Meriden Girls Club, Past member of the Board of Directors, Meriden YWCA where she received the YWCA "Women in Leadership" award and Past Chairman, Board of Trustees, Center Congregational Church of Meriden where she was a member for over 50 years.
She lived life with kindness, humor and optimism. She had a welcoming home full of love, laughter, music, books and art. She was a spirited Red Sox fan, an accomplished pianist, a baker and a gardener. She treasured her bridge friends, and her church family and neighbors. Above all, love of her family sustained us all.
She was the beloved mother of a daughter, Barbara I. Zemetis and her husband Terry of Meriden and Madison; a son, Paul A. Iwerks and his wife, Debra of Meriden. Four very special grandchildren, Jeffrey Zemetis (Leah Dumigan) of Pound Ridge, NY; Elisabeth Zemetis (Marco Pelliccio) of Madison, CT; Christine Jewett (Andrew) of Hermosa Beach, CA and Gregory Iwerks of Meriden. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Hue and Sasha Zemetis and Bodhi and Hailey Pelliccio. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Georgina R. Lutz of Lake Forest, IL, many special nieces and nephews, and her "Scottish clan" in Aberdeen, Scotland, Priscilla Brown and family.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, parents and a brother, Andrew T. Falconer of Milford, MA.
The family is grateful to the wonderful staff at Southington Care Center for their kindness, compassion and excellent care during her illness.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held in the spring. Memorial donations are welcomed in lieu of flowers and may be made to the Center Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 474 Broad St., Meriden, CT 06450 or Girls, Inc. 130 Lincoln St., Meriden, CT 06451.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020