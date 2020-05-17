Gloria J. Milewski entered eternal rest on May 13, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Meriden 93 years ago to Joseph and Tillie Shostak.
Surviving her are her daughters Sheila Choromanski and husband Walter and Kathy Dorobiala. She leaves behind three grandchildren Lisa Choromanski (husband Bill Stern), Jill Choromanski and Michael Choromanski. Also surviving her is her brother Walter Shostak and wife Carol. She is predeceased by son-in-law Thomas Dorobiala, brother John Shostak and sister Ann Cavalieri as well as ex-husband Raymond Milewski and her life-long friend, Eunice Gade.
Gloria never lost her joie de vivre, her interest in travel, learning, music (especially violins) and opera, and all things beautiful. She was a world traveler and never feared traveling to any of the "hot spots" in the world at times others may have hesitated. She was devoted to her religion and devoted to her "church family" at SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church.
After retiring from Pratt & Whitney (one of the first pioneers with computers in Tool Design), she spent time in the garden where there were always perennials for picking. Shopping (oh the shopping she'd do!) and going out to lunch with friends and family were favorite past-times. All the concert halls were favorite spots and theater trips to New York were musts. All special birthdays meant trips to places like San Francisco, Nashville, Vermont and New Hampshire with her daughters. She had gloves to match all outfits and multiple opera glasses. She was always dressed to the nines and her penmanship even recently, was like calligraphy. Her grandchildren knew the joy of her black bottom cupcakes and everyone enjoyed her dainty Russian Tea Cookies.
The family of Gloria would like to thank the staff of Kensington Place for making the past two years so rich with their loving kindness and care. In her final days she was rehabbing at The Regency in Wallingford after hip surgery where she succumbed to Covid 19 Virus. The family greatly appreciates all that was done during this unprecedented time . Due to the mandated health restrictions currently, the funeral will be private. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a time when it is safe again for loved ones to gather.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's name may be made to SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 334, Meriden, CT 06450. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St. Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020.