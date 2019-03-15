Gloria Keith Nilson, 85, of Durham, passed away on March 7, 2019, after succumbing to a long illness. Beloved wife, mom and nana, she was born in Dover Foxcroft, Maine, to the late Augustine and Mabel Barrows Keith. Gloria was pre-deceased by her brother, Donald B. Keith. She grew up in Portland, ME, and attended Wheelock College in Boston and the University of Maine. At the age of 40, she completed her Bachelor's degree in Education and obtained a Master's Degree in Library Science at Southern Connecticut State University. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Neil, of Durham, daughters, Karen and husband John Augeri of Middlefield, Kimberly and husband Kenneth Dingley of Hebron, granddaughters Sarah and Rachel Dingley, and cousins, nephews and nieces in Maine, California and Texas. An avid reader since the age of two, Gloria pursued her love of books in her choice of profession as Librarian and Media Specialist at the Morgan School in Clinton for 16 years. After her retirement, she found great joy in volunteering for many years at the Durham Public Library and the Levi E. Coe Library in Middlefield. In addition to her love of reading, Gloria became an ardent follower of the UConn Huskies Women's team and the Boston Red Sox. Gloria's family would like to acknowledge their gratitude for the loving care provided by her caregiver and "adopted daughter" Daniella Alves who truly became a member of the family, and to the nursing staff and doctors at the Weiss Comfort Care Unit at Middlesex Hospital. Funeral services were held at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, and burial in Middlefield Cemetery will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Durham Public Library in Durham, CT or the Levi E.Coe Library, Middlefield. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019