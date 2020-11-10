1/1
Gloria (Lombardo) Lorenzo
Gloria (Lombardo) Lorenzo, a lifelong resident of Meriden, died peacefully at the age of 91 in her home on November 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Anthony Lorenzo. Gloria was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.

Besides her husband, she leaves behind four children, Donna Gianini of Avon, Frank Lorenzo of Waterford, Diane Lorenzo of Wallingford and Paul Lorenzo of Glastonbury; her grandchildren, Loren Gianini, Joseph Diaz and Nicole Lorenzo; and her two great-grandsons, Henry Gianini Jenkins and Jack Diaz. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Busa and several nieces and nephews. Gloria was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Michael Gianini and two sisters, Judith Young and Joyce Tempe.

Due to the COVID pandemic, all services will be private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450, is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
