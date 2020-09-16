1/
Gordon Seth Cohen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Seth Cohen, born May 18, 1937, to Leon and Irene Cohen, passed away, peacefully, on September 10, 2020, In New Haven, CT.

A man of unlimited enthusiasm, interests, laughs and kindness, Gordon grew up in Brooklyn, NY. A chance meeting at his summer job bussing tables led Gordon to the spunky 15-year-old girl that would become the love of his life. Gordon and Marjorie Rennick dated through high school and Gordon's undergraduate years at Brown University; they married while Gordon was attending the Yale School of Medicine. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June, 2020.

After graduating from Yale, Gordon built his medical career as a pathologist, holding academic appointments to the Yale School of Medicine (assistant professor of pathology and assistant clinical professor of pathology) and working as a practicing pathologist at Yale New Haven Hospital, the Hospital of Saint Raphael, and the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. Additionally, Gordon was commissioned as a captain in the medical corps of the United States Army Reserves, serving from 1965 to 1970.

Gordon eventually left medical practice for the business world, becoming president of Jeneric Industries and, subsequently, chairman and CEO of Pentron Corporation until his retirement. in later years, Gordon served as a director of Tartan Ltd., as a board member of the Mary Wade Home in Fair Haven, CT, and as a member of two Brown University councils: the Advisory Council on Biology and Medicine and the Library Advisory Council.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Marge, and their three daughters and sons-in-law: Terri Susan Alpert and her husband, Bruce Alpert; Lisa Michelle Macdougald and her husband, Joseph Macdougald; and Bonnie Lynne Bernal and her husband, Ronald Bernal.

While Gordon had many titles, perhaps his favorite was "Papa," the name given to him by his grandchildren: Sarah Alpert (husband Leon Husock) and Rachel Alpert; Katelyn, Ian, and Benjamin Macdougald; and Chad, Andrew, and Alexa Bernal. With his grandchildren, Gordon was a mischievous sage, playing practical jokes, making them pledge "eternal gratitude and obedience" in exchange for cookies, and over the kids' objections sneaking treats to the family dogs. As they grew older, Gordon loved nothing more than to engage his grandchildren in wide ranging, intellectual conversations on topics from literature to science to politics to the life of his beloved Winston Churchill. Gordon's range of knowledge seemed inexhaustible, and his personal warmth was boundless.

Gordon Cohen's big heart was open to anyone and everyone, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Donations or remembrances can be made to Beth Israel Synagogue in Wallingford: https://www.bethisraelwallingford.org





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Shiva
07:00 PM
the yard outside
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Shiva
07:00 PM
the yard outside
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Shiva
07:00 PM
the yard outside
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert E. Shure Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved