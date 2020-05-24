Grace DiFranco Iannone, age 97, of Southington, Connecticut, beloved wife of the late Anthony L. Iannone, passed away on May 18, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. Grace was born in Georgetown, Connecticut to the late Salvatore and Filippina DiFranco and graduated from Ridgefield High School and attended the University of Connecticut. She worked for Chance Vought (a defense plant during World War II), the Southern New England Telephone Company and Bunker Ramo Co. She was an avid volunteer, giving of her time and talents to many non-profit organizations, including Bridgeport Hospital, Bradley Memorial Hospital, Alzheimer's Resource Center, Baldwin Senior Center and the Friendly Visitor Program at the Southington Senior Center. As a woman of faith, Grace was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown, Our Lady of Grace in Stratford and St. Dominic's in Southington. Grace is survived by her loving children, Paul, Linda and Gary Iannone, and their respective spouses, Judy Iannone, Judith Clarkson, and Trish Iannone, three grandchildren, Matthew, Paul and Alexander Iannone, two great grandchildren, Lucy Campion and Nathan Iannone, and many cousins, nephews and nieces. In addition to her beloved husband, Anthony, Grace was also predeceased by four brothers Russell, Nazzareno, Charles and Nazzareno (II) DiFranco, one sister Phyllis Garavel, and one grandson William Campion. The family would also like to acknowledge the love and care provided by her friend Diana Raymond for the past two years. Due to the current health situation, memorial services will be held both privately and at another date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Bread for Life, P.O. Box 925, Southington, CT 06489 or online at southingtonbreadforlife.org. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.