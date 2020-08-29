1/
Grace D. Thomas
7/4/1926 - 8/26/2020
Grace Deanna Thomas, 94, of Torrington, CT, passed away at Wednesday, August 26th, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald F. Thomas, Jr.

Grace was born in Torrington, CT on July 4, 1926, a daughter of the late Mary (LaPonte) and Andrew Francolini. She had been employed at Torin Corp., Nu-Stars Department Store and later worked at The Torrington Area Health District for 23 years. Upon retirement, she was a part-time volunteer at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

She is survived by her son Jeffrey Thomas and wife Denise of East Falmouth, MA and a daughter Debra Trigilio and husband Michael and their son Brian, of Meriden. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside Services will be held Monday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, 76 Walnut Street in Torrington.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Helping People Excel, 290 Pratt Street, Meriden, CT 06450. Online memorials www.phalenfuneral.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phalen Funeral Home
285 Migeon Avenue
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 489-9600
