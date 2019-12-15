The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Grace Puccio
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
1928 - 2019
Grace Pedalino Puccio Obituary
Grace (Graci) Pedalino Puccio, 91, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

She was born in Sicily, Italy, February 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Graci. She loved cooking for family and tending to her garden where she grew beautiful flowers.

She was predeceased by her first husband Salvatore Pedalino, Jr., and by her second husband Carmelo Puccio; as well as five siblings. She is survived by her son with whom she resided, Salvatore Pedalino III; her stepson, Salvatore Puccio and his wife Cyndi of West Haven; her sister, Maria Saia of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Amanda Murdock (Geoffrey), Herbert Pedalino, and Stephanie Fagan (Dan); and her step grandchildren, Tina Marie, Joey, Jessica and Anna.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, December 19, from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
