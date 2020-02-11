|
|
Grace Swanson Peterson, 84, of Wallingford, formerly of Meriden, died peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Roger L. Peterson of 59 years.
She was born in Middletown, CT October 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Jonas) Swanson. Grace graduated from Portland High School in 1953. She was active past Worthy Matron of Chapter #8 of the Order of the Eastern Star, Past Queen of Aisha Temple #83 Daughters of the Nile, and a member of the Lady Fenwick Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a 64-year member of the First Congregational Church in Meriden.
Grace and her husband loved traveling and enjoyed the many years of being involved with the Shriners and she especially loved volunteering at the .
Grace is survived by a son, Kurt R. Peterson (Sheila), Portland, CT; daughters, Nancy Fowler (Edward) Barre, VT and Elizabeth Murphy (Patrick), Great Mills, MD; eight grandchildren, Rachel Lemke (Erin), Andrew Peterson, Lauren Haughey (Kyle), Felicia Fowler, Kristen Fowler, Sean Murphy, Sara Murphy, and James Murphy; two great grandchildren, Ayden and Ella, as well as several nieces and nephews, her sister Erna Detch and brother in-law Kenneth Peterson (Celeste) She was predeceased by a son, James Robert Peterson.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at the First Congregational Church of Meriden on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers gifts in her memory may be sent to The Sisters' Project P.O. Box 1643 Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 11, 2020