B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Wallingford , CT
Grace Willhelm


1925 - 2019
Grace Willhelm Obituary
Grace Lathrop Willhelm, 94, passed away on October 23, at the Regency House of Wallingford surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late J. Raymond Wilhelm. Grace was born in Wallingford, CT on June 19, 1925, daughter of the late Stanley and Hazel (Wimpenny) Lathrop. Grace is survived by her daughter, Susan Hannon; son, Steven Willhem and daugther, Sharon Willhem. She will be greatly missed by her granddaughter, Katherine Smith and her husband Travis. She is also survived by her two sisters, Florence Carmody and Betty Bartlett. She was predeceased by her brother Stanley P. Lathrop Jr.

Grace's family would like to thank the Regency House for taking such wonderful care of her. Additionally, they would like to thank Lisa Brouillard, for lovingly caring for Grace at home.

A Funeral Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Wallingford on Monday, October 28, 2019, beginning at 10:00 AM. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3 PM to 5 PM at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
