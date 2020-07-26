1/1
Greg E. Steele
Greg E. Steele, 70, of High Street, died at his home with his wife Susan by his side, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Greg was born in Meriden, CT, on September 18, 1949, to Edward C. and Mary M. (Sattler) Steele. Greg worked over the years in the construction trade but mostly alongside his wife in both the real estate and appraisal field.

Greg was passionate about his love of music and enjoyed playing his guitar. He loved the mountains, hiking, and biking. He loved dogs -especially his Siberian Huskies.

He is survived by his wife Susan of Bath, NH, a son Justin Steele and wife Heather of Las Vegas, NV; two grandsons Nate and Will; his brother in law Jody Winslow and wife Annette of Farmington, CT and his brother in law David Smith and life partner Jessica Wilkes of Rockledge, FL. He had a large extended family of nieces and cousins along with friends that were like family to him.

Greg is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Mary Steele and his brother Gary Steele

A celebration of life will be held on August 15th, 2020 at the Sunset Hill House in Sugar Hill, NH, at 1:00 p.m.

For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ricker Funeral Home
1 Birch
Woodsville, NH 03785
603-747-2717
