Gregory Palmer Pierce


3/30/1947 - 9/15/2019
Gregory Palmer Pierce Obituary
Gregory Palmer Pierce, 72, of Meriden, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Survived by his loving wife, Dorothy "Dort" (Faherty) Pierce of 52 years, his son Greg Pierce, Jr. (Karen) of Southington; 3 grandsons Noah, Nathan and Jackson; Also survived by his mother Doris Pierce; five sisters; two brothers; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a son Stephen Joseph; and his parents Ken Pierce and Althea Barthelson. Greg has been employed by the F.J. Dahill Company since 1969.

Heartfelt thanks to his two special sisters Brenda and Lisa for all their loving help and support through these difficult days. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, September 19, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 20, at 11 a.m. in the North Haven Congregational Church, 28 Church St., North Haven, CT. 06473. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Gregory may be made to Dorothy Pierce, c/o The Wallingford Funeral Home. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
