Greta Lee Roskoski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Greta Lee Roskoski Obituary
Greta Lee Roskoski, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center, Meriden. Mrs Roskoski was born in the city of Stockholm, Maine and resided in Meriden, although she spent considerable time living in New York City, France and Switzerland.

Greta was the wife of Charles J. Roskoski, sister to Carrie L. Nemeth and the daughter of the late Manley and Gladys Lee, all of Meriden. She also has one niece, Greta L. Hoffman of Rhode Island and her fiance, Denis Hazebrouck. She also leaves behind her very dear friend, Teri Meyer.

Mrs. Roskoski graduated from Meriden High School and also attended The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC. She also attended Le Aliance France in Paris, France.

Mrs. Roskoski worked for the Laurel Bank and Trust of Meriden as well as for American National Bank in Meriden and Cheshire and held the position of Communication Liaison as well as Assistant Manager for ANB. She retired from the Lafayette American Bank and Trust in Meriden in 1993. In her career in banking, Greta did advertising commercials for both WMMW Radio in Meriden and WRCH in Farmington, CT. representing the bank. Greta was also a volunteer for the Superior Court in Meriden for seven years and a former member of The Board of Directors of the Visiting Nurses of Wallingford. Throughout her life, Mrs Roskoski enjoyed travel and traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe.

Donations in memory of Mrs. Roskoski can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis.,TN 38105.

At the request of the family there will be no services or calling hours. A private celebration of Greta's life will be held this summer. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019
