Guy R. Scarpa, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on November 10, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was born on February 24, 1939 in Meriden, CT to the late Michael and Mary (Oros) Scarpa.Guy grew up in Wallingford, CT and attended Lyman Hall High School. He worked at Tilcon for 36 years retiring as Superintendent. Guy married Patricia (Smith) Scarpa and they shared 64 years together. After retirement, they moved to Lempster, NH for a few years before spending the last 13 years in Newbury, NH. Guy was an outdoorsman, spending much of his life outside. He enjoyed gardening and landscaping and watching birds and other wildlife. During his retirement, one of his favorite places for him and his wife Patricia to visit was Cranberry Lake in the Adirondack Mountains. He was a wonderful father and grandfather who greatly enjoyed time with his family.Guy was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Ronald Scarpa.Surviving family include his wife, Patricia Scarpa, children, Sheryl Pelland, Bonnie White, Guy Scarpa and his wife, Jeanie, Stephen Scarpa, and Timothy Scarpa, grandchildren, Kevin Corriveau, Christopher Corriveau, Daniel Pelland, Carrie Green, Eugene Kilchewski, Kristy Cryans, Jenna Scarpa, Guy Scarpa, and Gregory Scarpa, great-grandchildren, Kacie Mae Corriveau, Christopher Corriveau, Joseph Corriveau, Daniel Pelland, Brian Mahar, Dylan Pike, Max Cryans, Ivan Kilchewski, Caroline Kilchewski, Jovani Scarpa, and Jackson Green, and great-great-granddaughter, Freya Pike.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Cemetery, Wallingford, CT.Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.