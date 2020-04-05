The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Gwen L. Lacoske


1964 - 2020
Gwen L. Lacoske Obituary
Gwen L. Lacoske, 55, of Meriden, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in Meriden on July 10, 1964, a daughter of Anne Bystrek Lacoske and the late Jere Lacoske. Besides her mother Anne, she is survived by her loving daughters Jessica Fedina and Ashley Gudrian, both of Middletown, and brothers Jere Lacoske and his wife Koren of Waterford, and Brett Lacoske and his wife Kelley of Deep River.

Services are being privately held and are under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home. To see Gwen's obituary online, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
