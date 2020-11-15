1/1
Harold Bell
1963 - 2020
Harold, Tex, Cowboy, Bell died in a brutal hit and run on November 5, 2020. He was born in Troy, NY on November 18, 1963 to the late Audrey L. Evans and William H. Bell. He was the youngest of seven. He was predeceased by his beloved mother whom he still mourned the loss of up to the day he died. He was predeceased by his mother's long-time companion and beloved "Poppy", Everett Newkirk of West Haven, Ct. He leaves behind his sister Grace Piper of Troy, NY along with a niece, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and Carolyn "CJ" Parks of New Hampton, NY, a nephew and great nieces. He was predeceased by his oldest brother Bill and his son Will and his next oldest brother Chad, a niece and three nephews and great nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his brother Edwin M. Bell of IL, his adopted father "Doc" who he dearly loved and so many friends, and acquaintances. Our brother, friend, confidant, handyman, mechanic, and helper was meek and small in status but he was H-U-G-E in humbleness and heart. Harold leaves behind the friends, and acquaintances he's made in the Old Colony Road community. Our deepest condolences go out to all of you. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 810 Colony Rd., Meriden, on Wednesday, November 18th at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences and a full obituary, please visit jferryfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
