Harold E. Hanson, 93, of Meriden, husband of Amelia (DiCioccio) Hanson for 68 years, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Harold was born in Meriden, December 9, 1925, a son of the late Edwin R. Hanson and Luette (Perrin) Hanson. He graduated from Hartford Public High School and attended the University of Hartford. He served with the Merchant Marines and U.S. Air Force during World War II. Harold was employed by Hartford Electric Light Co., which became CL&P, as part of Northeast Utilities. He retired after 38 years as office supervisor of Meriden, Cheshire, and Bristol districts.
In addition to his wife, he is leaves his children, Mark, James, Cindy and Mary Dee and their spouses. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He was predeceased by his brothers Phillip and Paul Hanson; and his sister Faith Tompkins.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, (Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Meriden). There will be no calling hours. Interment with military honors will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden, CT. 06451. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019