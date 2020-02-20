|
Harold E. Torello Sr., of Aventura, FL, formerly of Wallingford, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Lucille (Cassello) Torello. He was born in New Haven, April 21, 1924, a son of the late Harold and Rose (Papale) Torello and was a Veteran of World War II having served as a US Navy Seabee. He was raised in New Haven and also spent a lot of time in Shelton and Derby. He worked as a milkman and also at Cytek until his retirement. He was very handy and built his dream home on North Farms Rd. with the help of his sons and nephew, Tom Ditta Jr. He started a small part time landscaping business with the help of his sons. Harold was an avid sports fan and followed the local pro teams. After the passing of his wife Lucy, he became avid ballroom dancer and became a dance host on crystal cruise lines and traveled extensively around the world to places like China and Russia, that's when he met his second partner of his life, Ann Reaves and settled down in Aventura. He was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church and spent many years volunteering at the church bazaar He is survived by his sons, Harold E. Torello Jr., David J. Torello and Raymond C. Torello; his grandchildren who he loved spending time with, Michael, Caroline, Allison and Nicholas; and his great granddaughter, Blakely. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, Saturday, February 22, from 9 to 10 am. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 10 am. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020