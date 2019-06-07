On June 5, 2019, Harold L. Wagoner loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 90. Harold was born August 5, 1928 in Rockfall, IL to Ralph and Leora (Bethard) Wagoner. Harold retired after 30 years of employment from Westvaco Corporation as the boiler operator, a position he took great pride in. Harold served in U.S. Navy aboard the USS Waldron from October 1945 until August 1949, where upon discharge he worked in the merchant marines. Harold is best described as a hard-working family man spending many of hours under the hood of a car doing what he loved most. During his latter days he enjoyed his travels and "gedunk" with his buddy Carlene.



Harold is preceded in death by his late wife Sandra (Gillis) Wagoner and wife Mary J. (Riberio) Wagoner. He is survived by his children Carmella Henry, Harold J. Wagoner and Margaret Slack and his five grandchildren, Jay Wagoner, Amanda Slack, Tyler Wagoner, Tayler Wagoner and Teanna Wagoner.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E Main St., Meriden. Burial with military honors will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be to the in honor of Harold L. Wagoner to support to fight against Alzheimer's disease. For online condolences, please visit www.jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019