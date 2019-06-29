Harold R. Addy, 95, of the Yalesville section of Wallingford, loving husband for 47 years of the late Jean A. Chapman Pitcher Addy, died peacefully, Thursday, June 27, 2019.



Harold was born in Meriden, August 9, 1923, a son of the late Richey Addy and Hazel (Rebstock) Addy. He lived in Yalesville until he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps where he worked as an airplane mechanic during WWII. Subsequently, he was employed as a tool and die maker by the Stanley Judd Co. and the Unimax Switch Corp. In retirement he worked with his sons at Quality Engineering Services in Wallingford until the age of 89. Harold's past times and hobbies revolved around his home and family. His abilities ranged from repairing the furnace to installing floors to fixing bikes and skinned knees. He was an avid muscle car enthusiast and owner, enjoyed drag racing with his first son, motocross racing with his second and third sons. He supported the Yalesville Jr. Fife and Drum Corps as all four daughters and a son became members. At the age of 60, Harold studied for and obtained a private pilot license. Eventually, he owned his own plane. He and Jean made weekend flights to the Cape, Martha's Vineyard, Block Island, and other locations throughout New England. Harold was a former member of the Yalesville Volunteer Fire Dept., the VFW Post 9965, and remained a parishioner of the Yalesville United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for always having a faithful companion by his side or on his lap as he cared for and loved 7 Boxers during his lifetime. The last, Miss Bailey, was with him until the end.



He is survived by his children Richard H. Addy and his wife Elizabeth, Kathleen Addy Banks, Cynthia Coyle and her husband Chuck, Thomas H. Addy and his wife Debbie, Linda Pitcher Garcia and her husband John, Mark H. Addy and his wife Shalimar; his grandchildren, David, Peter, Cory, Kyle, Justin, Jennifer, Elena, Rosalind, Morgan, Sean, Briana, Sandy, Kevin, Amy, and Jeffrey. He is also survived by 16 great grandkids. He was predeceased by his first wife of 23 years, Virginia (Wahl) Addy, his daughter Virginia Steadman, and his brother Leroy "Bill" Addy.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3p.m. until 6p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Yalesville United Methodist Church. Interment with military honors will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Yalesville United Methodist Church, 8 New Place St., Yalesville, CT 06492. www.yalesvillefh.com Published in The Record-Journal on June 29, 2019