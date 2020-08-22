1/1
Harold S. Sweet
1951 - 2020
Harold S. Sweet, 69, of Cheshire, loving husband of 49 years to Vicki (Albert) Sweet, passed away unexpectedly, August 18, 2020 at his home.

Harold was born in Montpelier, Vermont on June 21, 1951, a son of the late Merton and Viola (Hersey) Sweet.

He worked as a butcher and then as a custom woodworker and became a true master of his craft.

In addition to his wife, Vicki, he is survived by his sons, Hal Sweet and Ben Sweet; his brothers, Merton Sweet, Jr. and Donald Sweet and his wife, Frances; his sisters, Cheryl Inman and her husband, Ervin and Susan Sweet and her companion, Melvin Bryant; his grandchildren, Cole, Ciera, Ryder, Riley and Phonox; his mother-in-law, Jean Albert; and many nieces and nephews.

Harold's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, August 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). Interment will be private. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
Susie, Melvin & family, I am very sorry to hear about the loss of your brother . May He Rest In Peace. ❤
Lorraine Cherniak
Friend
August 21, 2020
Sue so sorry for your loss
Laura Cagna
Friend
August 21, 2020
So very sorry for your loss
Laura Cagna
Friend
August 21, 2020
Vicki and Family.. I’m so sorry to hear of Harolds passing.. he was a great man..my thoughts and prayers are with you all..
RaeAnne Addisio
Friend
August 21, 2020
Never got to kno u. Wish I knew my dad's family. Rest easy cuz. Say hi to my mom n sissy as u reach them...
Tara Byrd
Family
August 21, 2020
To my Aunt Vicki my cousin how and Benny's Sweet sorry for your loss he was a great man he was loved by many people me and Missy will be there in spirit for you guys
Karen Sweet
Family
August 20, 2020
Vicki, Hal and Benny, I am so saddened to hear of Harolds passing. We’ve known each other for a long, long time. He was such a joy to have around and so incredibly talented. My prayers for all of you during this trying time. Love to all!
Betty Berger
Family
August 20, 2020
Hal an benny sweet im so sorry for the loss of your dad . U an ur family are in my prayers and thoughts
Jennifer Caffrey
Friend
August 20, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Harold. He was such a kind person and a pleasure to know. Such a talented man, always eager to share his wisdom. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Diana Palmer
Friend
August 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about your brother passing my deepest condolences to you and your family my prayers are with all of you
Clinton & Ana Bryant
Friend
August 20, 2020
Vicki, Hal and Ben,
We were so sorry to hear about Hal. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Debbie & Don Goudreau
Family
August 20, 2020
Vicki,Hal,&Ben, so deeply sadden by this news. My deepest Sympathy to you . You are in my thoughts and prayers.May God help you thru this loss. I thank you all for being great neighbors on Claremont Ave. Hugs to all . Love Linda Voisine
Linda Voisine
Neighbor
August 20, 2020
HAROLD WAS ONE OF THE KINDEST PEOPLE I HAVE EVER KNOWN. HE WAS ALWAYS THERE IF YOU NEEDED HIM. HE WAS SO TALENTED IN HIS CRAFT. I STILL HAVE THE WOOD BOWL HE MADE ME. HE COULD FIX ANYTHING! IF YOU NEEDED A WARM HUG OR JUST SOME COMFORTING CONVERSATION HAROLD WAS THERE. HE LOVED VICKI SO MUCH AND TOGETHER THEY MADE AN AWESOME TEAM. YOU WILL BE MISSED HAROLD. REST IN PEACE DEAR FRIEND.
Susan Farrell
Friend
