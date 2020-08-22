Harold S. Sweet, 69, of Cheshire, loving husband of 49 years to Vicki (Albert) Sweet, passed away unexpectedly, August 18, 2020 at his home.
Harold was born in Montpelier, Vermont on June 21, 1951, a son of the late Merton and Viola (Hersey) Sweet.
He worked as a butcher and then as a custom woodworker and became a true master of his craft.
In addition to his wife, Vicki, he is survived by his sons, Hal Sweet and Ben Sweet; his brothers, Merton Sweet, Jr. and Donald Sweet and his wife, Frances; his sisters, Cheryl Inman and her husband, Ervin and Susan Sweet and her companion, Melvin Bryant; his grandchildren, Cole, Ciera, Ryder, Riley and Phonox; his mother-in-law, Jean Albert; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, August 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). Interment will be private. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
.