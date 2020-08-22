HAROLD WAS ONE OF THE KINDEST PEOPLE I HAVE EVER KNOWN. HE WAS ALWAYS THERE IF YOU NEEDED HIM. HE WAS SO TALENTED IN HIS CRAFT. I STILL HAVE THE WOOD BOWL HE MADE ME. HE COULD FIX ANYTHING! IF YOU NEEDED A WARM HUG OR JUST SOME COMFORTING CONVERSATION HAROLD WAS THERE. HE LOVED VICKI SO MUCH AND TOGETHER THEY MADE AN AWESOME TEAM. YOU WILL BE MISSED HAROLD. REST IN PEACE DEAR FRIEND.

Susan Farrell

Friend