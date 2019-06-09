Harriet J. Johnson, 91, of Meriden, wife of the late Robert H. Johnson, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Meriden on Oct. 21, 1927 to the late William and Laura Travers Jackson. Harriet leaves her children, Laura Moses and Charles Johnson and his wife, Myrta. She is predeceased by her sons, Robert and George Johnson; and grandchildren, Charlie Johnson and Ebony Davis. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jeremiah, Robert, and Laura Lynn Johnson, Denise, Jason and Thomas Bell, Harriet Moses, Melissa McDade and her husband, Kevin, Kerry Davis, and Gregory Morales and all of the great grandchildren. Mom, Grandma, your heart has stopped beating although it feels you are still here. We say this because you are, your blood runs through each one of us. Your hard working hands are at rest. You're leaving us golden memories that will forever be in our hearts. Your love for your family was genuine, and you always managed to do what you thought was best for each and everyone of us. You will always be remembered as the leader of this family, the Matriarch.



Friends are invited to attend a service celebrating Harriet's life on Monday, June 10 at 11 a.m. in Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. For on-line condolences, please see Harriet's obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The Record-Journal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary