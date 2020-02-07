The Record-Journal Obituaries
Harry Hubbard
Harry C. Hubbard


1939 - 2020
Harry C. Hubbard Obituary
Harry C. Hubbard, 80, of Wallingford, husband of Barbara (Klaja) Hubbard, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford.

He was born in Meriden on March 19, 1939, a son of the late Clarence and Leta (Athorne) Hubbard.

He worked as the Data Processing Manager for the City of New Haven for many years until retiring. He was a Life Member of the Wallingford Rod & Gun Club, and was one of the original Land Stewards for the Tyler Mill Preserve. Harry was a devoted husband and father who put his family above everything else.

He is survived by his son, Daniel Hubbard and wife, Rose, of Durham, his son, Scott Hubbard of Wallingford; his daughter, Deborah Hubbard and fiance, Benjamin Simpson, of Poughkeepsie, NY; his brother, Thomas Hubbard and wife, Bonnie, of Meriden, his brother, Peter Hubbard and wife, Dawn, of Wells, Maine; and his life-long friend Jack Dewey and wife Wanda of Cheshire.

All services and Interment will be private. Donations in Harry's memory can be made to . For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
