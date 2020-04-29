|
Harry Williams, Jr., 68, lifelong resident of Wallingford, died Friday, April 24, 2020. Harry was born October 11, 1951, in Whitinsville, MA, the son of the late Harry Williams and Idalene (Conrad) Williams.
Harry graduated from Lyman Hall H.S. in 1971. Later that year he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Okinawa as a Law Enforcement Specialist. He was honorably discharged in 1975. Harry retired from a long employment with B.J.'s as a meat cutter in 2017.
Harry is survived by his sister Jessie Amell and her daughter, Melissa, both of Meriden; a brother, Mark Williams and his wife JoAnn of Winchester, NH; a sister, Diane Wilson of Ninilchik, Alaska; a sister, Joan Crebase and her husband Joe of Cheshire, CT; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020