Heather B. Morgan, 47, of Meriden, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2020. Born in Meriden on January 2, 1973, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Alice Jones Vaughn, she is survived by her pride and joy Zyhmere Kelly; her loving siblings: sister and brother-in-law, John and Allison (Morgan) Small of Meriden; brother Matthew Morgan of Brooklyn; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Garnett Jones of New Britain; and godbrother Benjamin Flood. She is also survived by many uncles and aunts, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and many dear friends.
Heather was predeceased by her sister Bonnie Jones.
Services are being privately held and are under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. To share a memory with Heather's family, please see her obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 17, 2020.