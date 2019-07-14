Helen A. (Drezek) Dziados, 97, beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Dziados passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Grandview Convalescent Home in New Britain.



Born on April 11, 1922 in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Victoria Drezek. Helen was a lifelong resident of Meriden and parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, where she was a member of their Ladies Guild. Helen was devoted to her family, who loved her dearly. A loving Mother, Grandmother and Great grandmother, she will be greatly missed.



Mrs. Dziados is survived by her two daughters: Christine Rosandino and her husband Jim of Southport, NC, Maureen Kreh and her husband Don of New Britain; her son Richard Dziados and his wife Sandra of Southington; a sister Millie; six cherished grandchildren and five cherished great grandchildren: two nieces and two nephews. Besides her husband Joseph, she was predeceased by four sisters, and a grandson.



Her family would like to extend their deep appreciation to all of the staff at Grandview for the wonderful care given to their Mom.



Her funeral will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 10:00 a.m. directly in St. Stanislaus Church, Meriden. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Helen Dziados may be made to the favorite . Published in The Record-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019