Helen A. Johnson
Helen A. Johnson, 96, wife of the late Howard Johnson passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center after a brief illness.

She was born on February 13, 1924 to the late Joseph and Mary Klaja. She was retired from CUNO Corp. (3M).

She is survived by her son, Russell Johnson and his wife Brunilda of Meriden; her grandson, Neil Johnson and his wife Nicole of Meriden; her granddaughter, Meagan Johnson of Durango, Colorado; her two great-grandchildren, Nadine and Naaman Johnson whom she cherished very much; her sisters, Jennie Gatzon, Veronica Pimentel and Mary (Mamie) Luff and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughters, Mary Louise and Christine Johnson.

Her family would like to extend their thanks to Midstate Hospital for the wonderful care that was given to her.

All services and interment will be private and under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden.

Donations in Helen's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
