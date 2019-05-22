Helen Aline (Johnson) Pzedpelski, died just shy of 95 years, on May 19, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side. She was the cherished wife of the late Adolf Pzedpelski with whom she shared more than 65 blessed years until his death in 2013.



Daughter of the late Raymond and Olive (Moat) Johnson, Helen was born on June 30, 1924, in Deep River and at age 4 moved to Wallingford, where she lived the rest of her life. The last 63 years were lived in the house her husband built, which she treasured.



There are no words to adequately express the depth of loss felt by her family who loved her dearly. She was the most wonderfully loving, caring, gentle and kind wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Helen was an absolutely great example of keeping the love of God in the lives of her family.



Helen is survived by her children: Peter (Linda), Karen, and Susan (Thomas), as well as her grandchildren: Tisha, David (Crystal), Peter Jr. (Kristin), Sarah (Derek) and Jill. She will also be greatly missed by her great-grandchildren: Stephen, Joshua, Lily, Sophie, Cassie and Emma as well as her sisters-in-law: Laura Bell (the late Samuel Bell), Dorothy Johnson (the late Walter Johnson) and Nora Johnson (the late Thomas Johnson).



Helen's family would like to thank Angelica for the outstanding help, kindness and love.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at In Memoriam Cemetery, 18 Maplewood Ave., Wallingford.



The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home has been entrusted with Helen's final arrangements.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019