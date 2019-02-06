Home
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peter and Paul Church
479 Westfield Rd.
Meriden, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church
Meriden, CT
Helen B. Gucwa Obituary
Helen B. Gucwa, 94, of Meriden passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home. Born in Franklin Boro, PA, she was the daughter of John and Sophie (Ziomek) Orletsky. Helen was employed by a variety of manufacturing companies during her lifetime including Vernan Mfg. in PA, Eyelet Specialty in Wallingford, and Polymold Mfg. in Cheshire. She made many lifelong friends wherever she worked.

Helen spent 68 years married to her loving husband, Joseph, who predeceased her in December 2017. Both Helen and Joe were active, loyal members of SS Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church in Meriden, where they willingly shared their time and talents with members of the congregation for many years, often taking on positions of leadership. She was also predeceased by 3 sisters; Anne, Mary, Betty; 6 brothers; Theodore, George, Stephen, Michael, John, Walter; and one special niece, Sandy.

Helen was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by her 3 sons and their wives, Joseph and Lynne, of Southington, CT, David and Bonnie of Lake Winnipesauke, NH and Vincent and Lori of Durham, CT. She also leaves 8 grandchildren and their spouses, eight great-grandchildren; several nephews, one special niece, Dr. Karen Balkin of Roswell, NM and a special friend, Patty Marcinczyk who was of great assistance to her. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Meriden. Burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 479 Westfield Rd., Meriden. Family and friends may call at SS. Peter and Paul Church prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name may be made to SS. Peter and Paul Church, 56 Park Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
