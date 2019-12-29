|
|
Helen DeMaria Stankiewicz, 103, wife of the late Robert A. Stankiewicz, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Bradley Home. Born in Meriden on July 9, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Theresa (Femia) DeMaria. She was a lifelong resident of Meriden, where she retired from International Silver Company and was a parishioner of Mt. Carmel Church. She enjoyed needlepointing where she won her first prize for candle-wicking at the Big E, she loved crocheting, quilting and weaving.
She is survived by her daughter, Leanne (Stankiewicz) Batchelder and her husband Larry; her granddaughters, Jodi (Batchelder) Yamashita and Robyn Batchelder; and her great grandchildren, Phillip, Tori and Morgan Pitarresi, her sisters, Betty Washington, Anne Lamphier, Carolyn Iben and a sister-in-law Florence Flanigan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Stankiewicz, three sisters Rose Mule, Mary Monti and Sue Dominello and a great-grand daughter, April Rose.
We would like to thank the Bradley Home for the wonderful care and loving staff that took care of Mrs. Stankiewicz over the years as a resident. Our family could not have asked for a better group of people to care for her. Many thanks and our heartfelt gratitude to the Bradley Home.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Friday, January 3rd at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will call prior to the Mass at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019