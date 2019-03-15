The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ferguson


7/5/1929 - 3/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Ferguson Obituary
Helen Ferguson, 92, departed this life on March 13, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Allyn Ehler and the late David Ferguson. Helen was born in Needham, MA, on July 20, 1926, to the late Harold and Dellar (Cook) Crumrine.

Helen is survived by her children: Carol Ehler (Charles Wiecha) of Hastings on Hudson, NY; Debra Voelker (Richard), David Ferguson, Jr., (Marie) and Mary Glynn (Michael), all of Wallingford; her brother Rodney Crumrine of Virginia Beach; her grandchildren: Kathryn, Kristen, David, Jessica, Emily, Matthew and Joshua; and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marilyn Ehler.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Wallingford. There are no calling hours. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
Download Now