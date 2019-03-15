Helen Ferguson, 92, departed this life on March 13, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Allyn Ehler and the late David Ferguson. Helen was born in Needham, MA, on July 20, 1926, to the late Harold and Dellar (Cook) Crumrine.



Helen is survived by her children: Carol Ehler (Charles Wiecha) of Hastings on Hudson, NY; Debra Voelker (Richard), David Ferguson, Jr., (Marie) and Mary Glynn (Michael), all of Wallingford; her brother Rodney Crumrine of Virginia Beach; her grandchildren: Kathryn, Kristen, David, Jessica, Emily, Matthew and Joshua; and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marilyn Ehler.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Wallingford. There are no calling hours. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019