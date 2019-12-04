|
It is with great sadness that the family of Helen (Horbacewicz) Spoto announces her passing on Friday, November 29, 2019. Helen was born in April, 1953 to George and Laura Horbacewicz.
She was employed by Verizon in Tampa until she retired early to take care of our dad. She was a caring, loving mom to her daughter Alicia Spoto and her son Travis Cook and proud grandmother to his 2 beautiful girls, Cori and Cailyn, who brought great joy to Helen.
She was predeceased by her parents and 2 brothers, Ted and Georgie Horbacewicz and husband Phillip Spoto. She left behind 4 siblings , Chris Horbacewicz, Chrissy Bernier, Patty Forster, and Alice LaMontagne and their spouses and many in-laws and nieces and nephews and their families.
She was a free spirit willing to help whenever she could, putting others before herself. She will be greatly missed. A Memorial service in the near future is being planned.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019